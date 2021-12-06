Rates & Bonds
Philippines awards nearly $200 mln T-bill offer at auction
1 minute read
MANILA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Following are the results of the Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of T-bills on Monday:
* BTr made full award of 10 billion Philippine pesos ($198.65 million) worth of T-bills at auction
* BTr fully awarded its 2 billion pesos offer of 92-day T-bills at an average rate of 1.155%
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
* BTr awarded 3 billion pesos worth of 183-day T-bills at an average rate of 1.443%
* BTr awarded 5 billion pesos worth of 365-day T-bills at an average rate of 1.643%
* Details on the BTr's website www.treasury.gov.ph
($1 = 50.34 Philippine pesos)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz Editing by Ed Davies
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.