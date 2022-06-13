Philippines' c.bank policy not tied to Fed decisions, says governor
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MANILA, June 13 (Reuters) - The Philippine central bank's monetary policy actions are not tied to the decisions of the United States' Federal Reserve, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said on Monday.
The U.S. Fed meets on June 14 to 15, with most economists expecting a 50 basis point rate hike. The Philippines has signalled another rate increase for its June 23 policy meeting. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.