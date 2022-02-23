Philippines seeks $4.9 billion via T-bill, T-bond auctions in March

MANILA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Philippines Bureau of the Treasury said on Wednesday it plans to raise up to 250 billion pesos ($4.9 billion) from T-bill and T-bond auctions in March.

The government will offer a total of 15 billion pesos of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bills at the weekly auction, and 35 billion pesos each of three-year, four-year, seven-year and 10-year T-bonds alternately every week, it said in a memorandum to government securities dealers.

The government had planned to issue up to 200 billion pesos of T-bills and T-bonds at auctions this month, but some T-bond offerings were cancelled to boost demand for its five-year retail T-bond issue. read more

($1 = 51.25 Philippine pesos)

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

