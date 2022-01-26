Philippines seeks to raise $3.9 bln via T-bill, T-bond auctions in Feb

MANILA, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The Philippines' Bureau of the Treasury said on Wednesday the total monthly volume of T-bill and T-bond offerings will remain at 200 billion pesos ($3.9 billion) for next month's auctions.

The government will offer 15 billion pesos of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bills at the weekly auction, and 35 billion pesos each of 4-year, 7-year and 10-year T-bonds available alternately every week, it said in a memorandum to government securities dealers.

($1 = 51.29 Philippine pesos)

