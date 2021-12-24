Philippines seeks up to $4 bln from January T-bill, T-bond auctions

MANILA, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Philippines' Bureau of the Treasury said on Friday it will offer a total of 200 billion pesos ($4 billion) worth of T-bills and T-bonds at the regular auctions in January, more than double the planned total offer of 70 billion pesos this month.

The January offers consist of 15 billion pesos of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day T-bills at the weekly auction, and 35 billion pesos each of 4-year, 7-year and 10-year T-bonds available alternately every week, it said in a memorandum to government securities dealers.

($1 = 49.96 Philippine pesos)

Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Himani Sarkar

