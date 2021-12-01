Poland c.bank governor says room to raise interest rates, but not unlimited -report

WARSAW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank governor, Adam Glapinski, said there was room to hike interest rates, but it was not unlimited, according to an interview in Gazeta Polska on Wednesday.

Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) is expected to raise the cost of credit at its sitting next week to counter surging inflation.

"We cannot stifle the economy due to a possible increase in unemployment," he told the weekly.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

"If interest rates increase, inflation will slow in the future," he was cited as saying.

The weekly did not specify when the interview took place.

In November, the central bank raised its main interest rate to 1.25% from 0.5% to limit the pace of inflation.

A flash estimate from the statistics office on Tuesday showed the consumer price index (CPI) was 7.7% in November, above analysts' estimates and at a level not seen since 2000.

"We predict that in 2022 inflation will still be elevated, but in 2023 it will probably return to its goals," Glapinski said.

Poland will cut taxes on petrol, gas and energy and give households subsidies to help pay for food in a programme worth up to 10 billion zlotys ($2.4 billion) designed to help the public deal with high inflation. read more

"These are positive changes. They will lower inflation. Thanks to these solutions, there is a chance for inflation to slow down," he said. ($1 = 4.1095 zlotys)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Alex Richardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.