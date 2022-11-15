Polish c. banker Wnorowski says rate hikes may resume if CPI projection materializes
WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Polish central bank may resume rate hike cycle if predictions from its latest inflation forecast materialize, central banker Henryk Wnorowski said on Tuesday.
The central bank left the main interest rate at 6.75% last week as its projection showed inflation would return to the bank's 1.5%-3.5% target in 2025 at the earliest.
