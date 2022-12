WARSAW, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Polish macroeconomic data suggests there will be a further slowdown in gross domestic product growth, the Polish central bank said on Wednesday after it left its main interest rate unchanged at 6.75%.

Reporting by Alan Charlish, Anna Koper, Pawel Florkiewicz, Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk, Editing by William Maclean











