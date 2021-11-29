Polish central bank to carry out structural operations when needed

WARSAW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank said on Monday that, starting from December, it could carry out structural operations to purchase debt securities when market conditions require it.

Previously, the bank provided a monthly schedule of such operations.

The central bank will continue to issue bills with maturities of seven days, the statement said.

The bank does not exclude further fine-tuning operations if needed, it said.

Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk

