Polish central bank to carry out structural operations when needed
WARSAW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank said on Monday that, starting from December, it could carry out structural operations to purchase debt securities when market conditions require it.
Previously, the bank provided a monthly schedule of such operations.
The central bank will continue to issue bills with maturities of seven days, the statement said.
The bank does not exclude further fine-tuning operations if needed, it said.
Reporting by Joanna Plucinska and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Alison Williams
