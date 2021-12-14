Skip to main content
Polish finance minister sees 2021 deficit of around 20 bln zlotys

WARSAW, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Poland's 2021 deficit will be lower than planned, the finance minister said on Tuesday, as the economy bounces back strongly from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We had planned a deficit of 40 billion zlotys, but we expect that it will be a lot less, something like 20 billion," Tadeusz Koscinski told the Money.pl website.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz, Writing by Alan Charlish Editing by Alison Williams

