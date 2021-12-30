Polish inflation to average 7.6% in 2022, driven by energy costs, says c.bank governor

WARSAW, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Average inflation in Poland in 2022 will be higher than in 2021, the central bank governor was quoted as saying on Thursday, attributing the increase mainly to soaring energy costs.

Inflation in the biggest economy in the European Union's eastern wing has hit levels not seen in over two decades, and increased energy tariffs approved by Poland's Energy Regulatory Office earlier this month led economists' to lift their 2022 CPI forecasts further. read more

Average CPI is likely to be 7.6% in 2022, with a peak of 8.3% in June, Adam Glapinski was quoted as saying by the Business Insider website. Inflation will then fall to 6.2% in December, he said.

"Energy prices will account for nearly half of the inflation in 2022," Glapinski said. "The annual dynamics of energy prices may increase even to a record 27%, in June 2022."

Customers of four Polish energy companies will have to pay around 24% more in 2022, based on the tariffs approved by Poland's Energy Regulatory Office.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Sam Holmes and Susan Fenton

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.