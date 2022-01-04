Polish MPC voted unanimously to hike rates in Oct. - voting records

WARSAW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - All 10 members of Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) voted in favour of raising interest rates at its Oct. 6 sitting, voting records showed on Tuesday.

The MPC also voted unanimously to raise banks' reserve requirement ratio to 2.0% from 0.5%.

The central bank unexpectedly raised its main interest rate to 0.5% from 0.1% in October.

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz

