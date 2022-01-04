Rates & Bonds
Polish MPC voted unanimously to hike rates in Oct. - voting records
WARSAW, Jan 4 (Reuters) - All 10 members of Poland's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) voted in favour of raising interest rates at its Oct. 6 sitting, voting records showed on Tuesday.
The MPC also voted unanimously to raise banks' reserve requirement ratio to 2.0% from 0.5%.
The central bank unexpectedly raised its main interest rate to 0.5% from 0.1% in October.
Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz
