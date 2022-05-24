Polish rate hikes must depend on data, says central banker Sura

WARSAW, May 24 (Reuters) - The size of rate hikes in Poland must be determined by incoming data on the economy and inflation, central banker Rafal Sura said in comments published on Tuesday, adding that this meant it was not possible to say how high rates will go.

"The scale of interest rate increases should be adjusted to the incoming data on inflation and economic conditions as well as to the results of forecasts," Sura was quoted as saying by state-run news agency PAP. "Therefore, the Council does not set the target level of interest rates or the duration of the tightening."

Reporting by Alan Charlish and Pawel Florkiewicz

