Polish rate hikes should help zloty, says central bank governor

WARSAW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Recent Polish rate hikes should help the zloty currency, the central bank governor said in comments published on Wednesday, adding that the situation in Poland was not comparable to Turkey, where the lira has crashed.

The zloty has been hovering around 12-year lows in recent days, under pressure from a stronger dollar as well as worries about increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases and the migration crisis on the Belarus border.

"The increase in NBP interest rates in recent months and the fact that market participants in their analyses and valuations assume a scenario of further rate hikes should be favourable for the zloty," National Bank of Poland (NBP) Governor Adam Glapinski told Interia website.

Glapinski was answering questions sent by Interia on Nov. 17. The website said it received his responses on Tuesday.

The zloty had firmed 0.64% against the euro by 0847 GMT after Glapinski's comments.

Soaring inflation and a weakening currency mean the central bank has faced criticism from some economists and sections of the Polish media.

NBP has delivered two rate hikes in the past two months, raising its main rate to 1.25%. But it was slower to start raising rates than other banks in the region and has refused to commit itself to a cycle of hikes.

Glapinski said any comparison to Turkey, where the lira dived more than 15% against the dollar on Tuesday was misplaced.

"These are simply two different worlds," he said, adding the central bank could intervene in the currency market if it felt it was necessary.

"Let me also remind you that the exchange rate of our currency is floating, but the NBP reserves the right to intervene in the currency market," he said.

The governor said worries about the situation on the Belarus border should not affect the Polish economy in the long term.

Reporting Pawel Florkiewicz, writing by Alan Charlish, Editing by Catherine Evans and Edmund Blair

