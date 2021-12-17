Polish rate-setters differ on future rate hikes

WARSAW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Polish rate-setters gave different signals on further interest rates hikes on Friday, with Eryk Lon expressing hope they would not be needed and Cezary Kochalski saying another move should be considered very seriously.

Lon said he believed inflation in Poland would peak at the beginning of 2022. It reached 7.8% year-on-year in November.

"The main interest rate is at 1.75% and I personally believe it would be best if we didn't need to raise interest rates further," Lon told private broadcaster Biznes 24.

The central bank last raised the main interest rate by 50 bps to 1.75% on Dec. 8.

Another member of the Monetary Policy Council, Cezary Kochalski, told state-owned news agency PAP he believed further rate hikes would be necessary to bring inflation back to the target range of one percentage point above or below 2.5%.

"Many factors speak in favour of considering another interest rate hike very seriously," Kochalski said.

"Recently, the council has been hiking rates in steps closer to 50 bps, that is relatively strongly. Looking ahead, the scenario of such deeper change or changes, although less frequent ones, in my opinion seems most likely."

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Andrew Heavens

