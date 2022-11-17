Polish rates may remain at current level for many months, says c.banker Maslowska















WARSAW, Nov 17 (Reuters) - There is a chance that Polish interest rates could stay at their current levels for many months, central banker Gabriela Maslowska wrote in an article published by Radiomaryja.pl.

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) left its main interest rate on hold at 6.75% in November, second month in a row.

Maslowska wrote that the decision to keep interest rates unchanged was justified.

"I believe that there is a chance that interest rates will stay at the current level for many months. If this actually happened, it would give the MPC members the comfort of observing the effects of the previous hikes, which affect various types of economic processes with a time shift of several quarters," Maslowska wrote.

"Keeping interest rates at the current level for many months would have the advantage of introducing an additional element of stability to our economy," the MPC member added.

Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Editing by Toby Chopra











