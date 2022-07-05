Pound hits new March 2020 low below $1.19 as UK govt in crisis

Pound banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Sterling plunged to a new March 2020 low against the dollar on Tuesday, extending losses after the resignation of Britain's finance minister threw Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government into a crisis.

His resignation came minutes after the health ministere stepped down, saying he had lost confidence in Johnson's ability to govern in the national interest.

The pound touched a low of $1.189 and by 1750 GMT stood at $1.193 , down 1.4% on the day.

Reporting by Sujata Rao; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe

