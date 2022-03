Pressure on Putin must be increased to the maximum - German FinMin

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner addresses the media during a news conference after a meeting of the stability council in Berlin, Germany, December 10, 2021. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BERLIN, March 14 (Reuters) - The pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin must be increased to the maximum to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday, adding that sanctions would hit Germany too.

"The pressure on Vladimir Putin must be increased to the maximum in order to end this war as quickly as possible. We therefore welcome the continued work on sanctions," Lindner told reporters in Berlin.

To help cushion the impact of higher energy prices, Lindner said he wanted to introduce a fuel rebate for car drivers, adding: "The state must not leave citizens and the economy alone to face higher prices."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.