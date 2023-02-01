Qatar's central bank keeps rates unchanged after Fed's 25 bps hike















Feb 1 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank said on Wednesday it was keeping its interest rates unchanged after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hike of 25 basis points.

The Central Bank of Qatar kept its deposit, lending and repo rates at 5%, 5.5% and 5.25%, respectively. CBQ typically follows the Fed's moves as the Qatari riyal is pegged to the dollar.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai











