Riyad Bank plans to issue dollar Tier 1 capital sukuk

DUBAI, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Riyad Bank (1010.SE) has hired banks for a planned issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated Tier 1 capital sukuk to support its capital base and meet financial and strategic needs, the lender said on Monday.

HSBC (HSBA.L), Riyad Capital and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) will arrange investor meetings ahead of the planned debt sale, Riyad Bank said.

"The amount and terms of offer of the Sukuk will be determined subject to the market conditions," Riyad Bank said in a stock exchange filing.

Additional Tier 1 bonds, the riskiest debt instruments banks can issue, are designed to be perpetual in nature but issuers can redeem them after a specified period.

Reporting by Yousef Saba

