Romania aims to sell domestic debt worth 5.35 bln lei in January















BUCHAREST, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Romania's finance ministry aims to sell domestic treasury bonds and bills worth roughly 5.35 billion lei ($1.16 billion) in January, including 645 million lei at non-competitive tenders, it said on Friday.

Debt managers sold a more than planned 7.01 billion lei worth of domestic debt in December.

In January, the ministry has scheduled nine bond tenders with residual maturities ranging from 2.8 to 13.3 years and one auction for one-year treasury bills.

Romania has sold roughly 64.22 billion lei and 1.0 billion euros worth of domestic debt in 2022. It has tapped foreign markets for 3.85 billion euros worth of 2026, 2028, 2029 and 2034 eurobonds and $3.85 billion worth of 2027, 2032 and 2034 bonds.

($1 = 4.6150 lei)

Reporting by Luiza Ilie











