Romania cenbank's FX reserves fall to 39.3 bln euros in November

BUCHAREST, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Romanian central bank's foreign exchange reserves, excluding 103.6 tonnes of gold, fell by 560 million euros to 39.3 billion euros ($44.57 billion) at the end of November, the bank said on Thursday.

Inflows were 2.049 billion euros, including changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves and inflows into the finance ministry's accounts.

Outflows were 2.609 billion euros and included changes in credit institutions' foreign currency-denominated required reserves and interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt.

The central bank said payments to service external public and publicly guaranteed foreign currency debt amounted to 216 million euros in December.

($1 = 0.8818 euros)

Reporting by Radu Marinas

