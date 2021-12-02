Romania sells 282 mln lei of 2034 bonds, yields up

BUCHAREST, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Romania sold a higher than planned 282 million lei ($64.62 million) of 2034 treasury bonds on Thursday, at an average accepted yield of 5.72%, the central bank said.

Debt managers last sold the paper series RO4KELYFLVK4, in November at an 5.12% annual average yield. On Thursday, they planned to sell 200 million.

So far this year, Romania has sold 49.1 million lei and 1.65 billion euros of domestic bonds on the local market, and has tapped foreign markets for 7.0 billion euros worth of 2030, 2033 and 2041 Eurobonds.

($1 = 4.3639 lei)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Radu Marinas

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.