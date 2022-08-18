Romania sells 447.0 mln lei of September 2031 bonds, sells 375.7 mln lei of 11-month T-Bills
Aug 18 (Reuters) - Romania sold a more than planned 447.0 million lei ($93.25 million) worth of September 2031 bonds and a less than planned 375.7 million lei ($78.38 million) worth of 11-month treasury bills on Thursday, with the average accepted yield of 7.68% and 7.45% respectively, central bank data showed.
Debt managers, who had planned to sell 200 million lei of the 2031 bonds, last tendered them in January at an average yield of 5.45%. They had also planned to sell 400 million lei of the new 11-month treasury bills. Romania last sold similar bills in July at an average yield of 8.85%.
($1 = 4.7935 lei)
