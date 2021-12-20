Romanian government okays 2022 budget plan, says will lower deficit

BUCHAREST, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Romania's coalition government approved a budget plan for 2022 on Monday that commits to lowering the deficit while using European Union recovery funds to boost investment.

The budget plan is built on an assumption of 4.6% economic growth and aims for a deficit of 5.8% of gross domestic product, down from this year's 7.1% shortfall, the finance ministry said. read more

The draft now goes to parliament, which Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca hopes will approve it by Friday.

But the leaders of parties in the grand coalition government disagreed on Monday on spending plans, with Liberal Party head Florin Citu saying investment plans should amount to 7% of GDP next year, a key issue during the cabinet negotiations which also covered hiking state pensions and child benefits.

The budget draft currently envisages the EU member country will boost investment to 6.7% of GDP next year from an estimated 5.6% in 2021, although analysts say poor institutional capacity means the government will struggle to meet its targets.

The Romanian leu was flat against the euro on Monday, but down 1.7% overall this year, the region's worst performer, weighed down by political instability and large budget and current account deficits.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie, Editing by William Maclean

