Royal Bank of Canada posts profit jump, lifts dividend 11%

TORONTO, Dec 1(Reuters) - Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) reported a jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as strong growth in its wealth management and capital markets businesses offset weakness in the investor and treasury services units.

The country's biggest lender also raised its quarterly dividend to C$1.20 a share, up 11% from a year earlier.

Net profit was C$3.89 billion ($3.05 billion), or C$2.86 a share, in the three months ended Oct. 31, up from C$3.2 billion, or C$2.23 per share, a year ago.

($1 = 1.2749 Canadian dollars)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nichola Saminather and Mehnaz Yasmin in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.