Russia says it fulfilled obligations on Eurobond coupon payout in full
May 20 (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry on Friday said it has fulfilled obligations on paying coupons on two issues of Eurobonds in full.
The ministry said it channelled $71.25 million on coupon payout for dollar-denominated Eurobonds maturing in 2026 and 26.5 million euros ($28 million) on papers due in 2036 .
The national settlement depository has received the funds the ministry channelled, it said.
($1 = 0.9461 euros)
Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair
