Russia says it fulfilled obligations on Eurobond coupon payout in full

A sign is on display outside Russia's Finance Ministry building in Moscow, Russia March 30, 2021. A sign reads: "Ministry of Finance of the Russian Federation". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

May 20 (Reuters) - The Russian finance ministry on Friday said it has fulfilled obligations on paying coupons on two issues of Eurobonds in full.

The ministry said it channelled $71.25 million on coupon payout for dollar-denominated Eurobonds maturing in 2026 and 26.5 million euros ($28 million) on papers due in 2036 .

The national settlement depository has received the funds the ministry channelled, it said.

($1 = 0.9461 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.