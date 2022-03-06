Russia says sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions

Russian rouble coins are seen in this illustration taken, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry said on Sunday that sovereign bond payments to non-residents would depend on the sanctions imposed by the West.

"The actual possibility of making such payments to non-residents will depend on the limiting measures introduced by foreign states in relation to the Russian Federation," the finance ministry said.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge

