Russia says sovereign bond payments will depend on sanctions
LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) - Russia's finance ministry said on Sunday that sovereign bond payments to non-residents would depend on the sanctions imposed by the West.
"The actual possibility of making such payments to non-residents will depend on the limiting measures introduced by foreign states in relation to the Russian Federation," the finance ministry said.
Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge
