Russian-owned broker Sova enters special administration

LONDON, March 3 (Reuters) - Sova Capital, a London-based broker controlled by Russian banker Roman Avdeev, said on Thursday it was entering special administration because of liquidity problems, as a barrage of Western sanctions hurts businesses with Russian ties.

Sova, which offers trading and execution services across asset classes, said its team was attempting to stabilise the situation and wanted to protect the interest of its customers.

Western nations are tightening an economic noose around Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, shutting its banks from the SWIFT global payments network and pushing firms to dump billions in investment. read more

"We are entering a period of special administration during which the administrator appointed by the board will assist in the process of helping Sova Capital manage this difficult situation and fulfil its commitments to clients and counterparties," Sova said on its website.

Avdeev is listed by Forbes as having a fortune worth around $1.0 billion.

