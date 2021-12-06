Russia's A1 to sell 49% in Russian Standard Bank once legal battle over, CEO says

The logo of Russian Standard Bank is on display outside its branch in Moscow, Russia, June 7, 2016. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Russian investment company A1 has bought into defaulted Eurobonds secured by a 49% stake in Russian Standard Bank, eyeing a sale of that stake as one of the possible options once the legal battle is over, A1's Chief Executive said on Monday.

Russian Standard Ltd, which is linked to businessman Rustam Tariko who owns Russian Standard Bank and founded Russian Standard Vodka, defaulted on a Eurobond coupon payment due in October 2017 .

The bond was secured by a 49% stake in Russian Standard Bank, one of the biggest private banks in Russia, and bondholders were trying to get hold of that stake to sell it later to recover at least some of their investments.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

A1, part of the banking-to-retail conglomerate Alfa Group, one of Russia's top private business empires, bought a controlling stake in Russian Standard Ltd's defaulted Eurobond from its western holders in October, A1 CEO Andrei Elinson told reporters.

The deal should give A1 better leverage in the Russian courts as 'there is no risk that the bank as a strategic entity could get under foreign control', he said, as Moscow is tightening rules for western companies' operations since the 2014 sanctions.

A1 has an agreement with two large Russian banks, one of them under state control, to either transfer the 49% stake in the lender to the management of one of the banks or to sell it once the legal battle is over, Elinson said.

"We hope that next year, we will get the 49% in the Russian Standard (bank) - we control enough of the notes to speak on behalf of the majority of the bondholders," he said.

Russian Standard Ltd did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for a comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.