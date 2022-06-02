Russia's inflation slowdown cannot yet be seen as sustainable - cenbank

National flag flies over the Russian Central Bank headquarters in Moscow, Russia May 27, 2022. REUTERS

June 2 (Reuters) - The slowdown in Russia's consumer price growth cannot yet be regarded as sustainable, the country's central bank said in its review of trends on Thursday.

Consumer price growth in Russia may speed up again as one-off disinflationary factors fade, the central bank said, adding that the balance of risks remains tilted towards the pro-inflationary side.

