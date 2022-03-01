Russia's Putin united EU and NATO - EU Commission head

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a news conference with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Brussels, Belgium, February 27, 2022. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, March 1 (Reuters) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine has united the 27-nation European Union and the NATO military alliance, the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"If (Russian President Vladimir) Putin was seeking to divide the EU, to weaken NATO, and to break the international community, he has achieved the exact opposite," she told the European Parliament.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, editing by Sabine Siebold

