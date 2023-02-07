Saudi Arabia's PIF gets over $12 bln in orders for green bonds - document















Feb 7 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's sovereign Public Investment Fund (PIF) has received more than $12 billion in orders for a sale of dollar-denominated green bonds comprising tranches with tenors of seven, 12 and 30 years, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

The orders exclude interest from joint lead managers for the debt sale expected to price later on Tuesday, the document showed.

Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli in Amsterdam; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai; Editing by Alex Richardson











