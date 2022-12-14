Saudi Central Bank follows Fed to raise rates by 50 bps
DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The Saudi Central Bank said on Wednesday it increased its key interest rates by 50 basis points, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's move as the Saudi riyal is pegged to the dollar.
The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, lifted its repo and reverse repo rates by 50 bps to 5% and 4.5%, respectively, it said in a statement.
