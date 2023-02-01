Saudi Central Bank mirrors Fed to lift rates by 25 bps















Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Saudi Central Bank said on Wednesday it increased its key interest rates by 25 basis points, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's move as the Saudi riyal is pegged to the dollar.

The Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, lifted its repo and reverse repo rates by 25 bps to 5.25% and 4.75%, respectively, it said in a statement.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Ahmed Tolba in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba in Dubai











