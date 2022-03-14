Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co delays debut dollar sukuk due to market volatility

Summary

DUBAI, March 14 (Reuters) - The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Company (SRC), the equivalent of U.S. mortgage finance business Fannie Mae, will delay plans for debut dollar-denominated Islamic bonds to the second quarter, its chief executive said.

SRC's CEO Fabrice Susini had said in November he expected the deal in the first quarter if market conditions allowed.

Debt markets already jittery over impending interest rate hikes have all but ground to a halt following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Several Gulf issuers that have already mandated banks for deals are waiting for a window of stability, bankers have said.

SRC expects to launch two international and two domestic debt sales this year.

The domestic issues combined are expected to raise 3 billion to 6 billion riyals ($800 million-$1.6 billion) and the international sales are likely to raise $1 billion or possibly more in total, Susini said in an interview with Reuters.

SRC on Sunday said it bought a 1 billion-riyal real estate financing portfolio from Saudi National Bank (SNB) (1180.SE), the country's biggest such mortgage refinancing for a bank to date. Susini said discussions are underway with SNB and other banks for similar deals.

Rising interest rates will lead to an increase in mortgage rates for Saudis at some point this year, Susini said.

SRC is working to help Saudi Arabia reach its goal of boosting Saudi home ownership to 70% as part of its "Vision 2030" reforms to reduce the economy's reliance on oil. The rate is at roughly 62% now, Susini said, about the same as a year ago.

An eventual IPO is in the cards for SRC, which is owned by Saudi sovereign wealth fund the Public Investment Fund (PIF), but it is not currently on the agenda, Susini said.

"Yes, one day they will ... I think it would make sense for PIF to consider it because we are a company that is working for the market as a whole and, to a certain extent, opening the equity to stakeholders, to the market, would make sense."

($1 = 3.7515 riyals)

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Susan Fenton

