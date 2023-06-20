Sept rate hike by ECB would not be surprising: Simkus

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank could continue raising interest rates in September, given the stubborn nature of inflation, Lithuanian policymaker Gediminas Simkus said on Tuesday.

"We need to provide very credible monetary policy to make sure that we fulfil our mandate... our 2% inflation target," Simkus told an MNI Market News event. "Having said all this, I would not be surprised (by a rate) hike in September."

The ECB has essentially promised a rate increase in July but few policymakers have commented on the likely direction beyond that.

Reporting by Francesco Canepa; writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Alex Richardson















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.