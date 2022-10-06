Serbia's central bank raises benchmark rate to 4% - statement















BELGRADE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Serbia's central bank raised benchmark interest rate (RSCBIR=ECI) on Thursday by 50 basis points to 4% from 3.50% to counter rising inflation.

Five out of 8 analysts and traders polled by Reuters this week and last, said they expected the bank to raise interest rates to 4%. Two saw a 25 basis points hike to 3.75%. Only one trader said he expected rates to remain unchanged.

Reporting by Ivana Sekularac and Aleksandar Vasovic;











