Short bets on 2-year Treasury futures largest since 1990















Nov 14 (Reuters) - Speculators raised their short positions on two-year Treasury note futures to the most since at least 1990 in the latest week, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed on Monday.

Net shorts on U.S. two-year note futures rose to 483,273 in the week ending Nov. 8 from 437,785 the previous week.

The increase came even as speculators cut bets that yields would continue to rise in other parts of the U.S. Treasury yield curve.

Short positions on 10-year note futures fell to 283,059 from 298,316 the previous week. Bearish bets on five-year note futures also dipped to 499,455 from 536,987.

