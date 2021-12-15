Singapore announces measures to cool property market

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Singapore announced a package of measures to cool its property market on Wednesday, including raising stamp duties and tightening loan limits.

The private residential and public housing resale markets have been buoyant, despite the economic impact of COVID-19, the government said in a statement. Private housing prices have risen by about 9% since the first quarter of 2020.

"If left unchecked, prices could run ahead of economic fundamentals, and raise the risk of a destabilising correction later on," the government said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

The measures will come into effect on Dec. 16.

Among the measures, the government will raise the additional buyer's stamp duty for foreigners to 30% from the current 20%.

It will also increase the rate for citizens buying their second homes to 17% from 12%, while for third and subsequent homes, the rate goes to 25% from 15%.

The stamp duty for permanent residents buying a second home will rise to 25% from 15%, while for third and subsequent homes it is revised to 30% from 15%.

Singapore will also tighten the total debt servicing ratio threshold to 55% from 60%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by John Geddie, Chen Lin and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by William Maclean and Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.