S.Korea aims to sell $671 mln in T-bonds via non-competitive bids in Jan

SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 800 billion won ($670.85 million) worth of treasury bonds via non-competitive bidding in January, the finance ministry said on Friday.

The treasury bonds will be issued at pre-announced interest rates, which will be released at 10:20 a.m. (0120 GMT) on Jan. 28.

Below are auction details released by the finance ministry in a statement:

($1 = 1,192.5100 won)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.