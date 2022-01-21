Rates & Bonds1 minute read
S.Korea aims to sell $671 mln in T-bonds via non-competitive bids in Jan
SEOUL, Jan 21 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 800 billion won ($670.85 million) worth of treasury bonds via non-competitive bidding in January, the finance ministry said on Friday.
The treasury bonds will be issued at pre-announced interest rates, which will be released at 10:20 a.m. (0120 GMT) on Jan. 28.
Below are auction details released by the finance ministry in a statement:
($1 = 1,192.5100 won)
