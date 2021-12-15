Rates & Bonds
S.Korea central bank, Fed to let currency swap line expire on Dec. 31
SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank on Thursday said it has agreed with the U.S. Federal Reserve to let a bilateral $60 billion currency swap deal expire on Dec. 31, 2021, as scheduled.
The bilateral currency swap deal was first signed in mid-March last year to help stabilise the local currency market and prevent the coronavirus pandemic from causing a global economic rout.
Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Richard Pullin
