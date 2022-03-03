S.Korea plans to sell $12 bln won of T-bonds in March

SEOUL, March 3 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 14.5 trillion won ($12.03 billion) of treasury bonds through March, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

Below are auction details released by the ministry:

($1 = 1,205.8200 won)

Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V

