S.Korea plans to sell $12 bln won of T-bonds in March
SEOUL, March 3 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to sell 14.5 trillion won ($12.03 billion) of treasury bonds through March, the finance ministry said on Thursday.
Below are auction details released by the ministry:
($1 = 1,205.8200 won)
