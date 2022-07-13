S.Korea's central bank delivers historic half-point hike to cool inflation

The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen in Seoul, South Korea, November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

SEOUL, July 13 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank on Wednesday delivered a historic half-point interest rate hike to hose down inflation that is running at its fastest pace in 24 years.

The Bank of Korea raised its benchmark policy rate (KROCRT=ECI) by 50 basis points to 2.25%, the biggest increase since the bank adopted the current framework in 1999.

Twenty-seven of 32 analysts in a Reuters poll expected the bank to go for the half-point hike, while the remaining five expected a quarter-point hike. read more

Governor Rhee Chang-yong will hold a news conference at 0210 GMT.

