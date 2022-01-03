Slovak budget gap narrows to 7 bln euros in 2021

PRAGUE, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Slovak central government budget deficit narrowed to 7.01 billion euros ($7.96 billion) in 2021 from 7.76 billion euro deficit posted in 2020, the Finance Ministry said Monday.

The plan was for a deficit of 11.78 billion euros.

Total revenue rose by 1.45 billion euros year-on-year to 17.20 billion euros at the end of December. Expenditure increased by 702.4 million euros to 24.21 billion euros.

Tax revenue rose to 13.55 billion euros from 11.87 billion euros in 2020.

Revenue from EU transfers increased to 2.27 billion euros from 2.55 billion euros at the end of December 2020.

($1 = 0.8805 euros)

Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Robert Muller

