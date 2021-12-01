Slovak budget shows deficit EUR 5.22 bln at end of November

PRAGUE, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Slovak central government budget deficit reached 5.22 billion euros ($5.92 billion) at the end of November, compared to a 5.24 billion euro deficit posted for the same period of 2020, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

Total revenue reached 14.46 billion euros at the end of November, up 1.15 billion from a year ago. Expenditure was 19.68 billion euros, or 1.13 billion higher than a year ago.

Tax revenue stood at 12.09 billion euros, up from 10.73 billion euros a year ago.

Revenue from EU transfers reached 1.38 billion euros, down from 1.67 billion euros at the end of November 2020.

($1 = 0.8821 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Robert Muller

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.