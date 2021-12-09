Slovenia needs to borrow 5.05 bln EUR next year

ZAGREB, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Slovenia will seek to borrow 5.05 billion euros ($5.69 billion) next year for financing budgetary needs, the government said on Thursday.

"Key borrowing instruments will be bonds and treasury bills," the government said.

Besides financing the budgetary expenditures Slovenia needs to finance maturing debt worth some 2.3 billion euros.

The deficit planned for next year amounts to 4.6% of gross domestic product.

($1 = 0.8868 euros)

Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Mark Porter

