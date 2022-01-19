Rates & Bonds1 minute read
South Korea expects to sign MOU for $1 bln soft loan to Egypt
CAIRO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - South Korea expects to sign a memorandum of understanding for a $1 billion soft loan to Egypt during a visit by President Moon Jae-in, the Korean ambassador in Cairo said on Wednesday.
The loan would be for five years, with exact terms still to be confirmed, Ambassador Hong Jin-wook told Reuters. Moon is due to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Thursday.
Reporting by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Patrick Werr and Alison Williams
