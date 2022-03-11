S&P maintains Ukraine's rating, keeps further cuts on review

March 11 (Reuters) - Ratings agency S&P on Friday maintained Ukraine's sovereign rating at 'B-', two weeks after the last downgrade, as the agency continues to assess the damage wrought on its economy by Russia's ongoing invasion.

"Russia's military intervention in Ukraine continues to pose significant risks to the country's economic growth, financial stability, external position, and public finances," the agency said.

The invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two, has wreaked significant damage on the eastern European nation, throwing into doubt its long-term financial and economic prospects. read more

The agency said ratings remain on 'CreditWatch' with negative implications, implying it could issue further cuts in coming days should the conflict significantly weaken the nation's economy and financial system.

Reporting by Taru Jain; Editing by Arun Koyyur

