Jan 5 - Spain's Treasury announced the following results at Wednesday's bond auction where it sold 5.68 billion euros ($6.42 billion) of bonds.

Following are the details of the sale in millions of euros:

($1 = 0.8847 euros)

Reporting by Joanna Jonczyk-Gwizdala, Editing by Joao Manuel Mauricio

